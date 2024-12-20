Netflix, SBS ink deal to expand content on platform
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 18:39
-
KIM JI-YE
Netflix and SBS agreed to expand the local broadcaster's content on the streaming platform starting next year as the two sealed a strategic business partnership on Friday.
The two companies signed the partnership agreement at the SBS Broadcasting Center in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, in a bid to further expand K-content globally. The signing ceremony was attended by SBS CEO Bang Moon-shin and Kang Dong-han, Netflix’s vice president of Korean content.
The new partnership will be a “win-win” strategic approach for both companies, according to SBS.
“SBS will be able to expand its content globally, while Netflix will be able to fulfill the value of its subscriptions and provide a richer experience for its subscribers,” the local broadcaster said in a press release.
Following the partnership, SBS’s latest content and existing dramas, variety shows and news shows will be available for Netflix’s subscribers in Korea.
Programs such as variety and news shows “Running Man” (2010-), “Unanswered Questions” (1992-), “Kick a Goal” (2021-) and dramas “Hot Stove League” (2019-20) and “The Penthouse: War in Life” (2020-21) will be available beginning next year.
The two companies also plan to simultaneously release some of the broadcaster's new dramas worldwide in the second half of next year. Netflix will provide subtitles and dubbing in various languages, as well as local promotion of the content.
“The SBS and Netflix collaboration marks a new milestone in bringing the best of Korean storytelling to the world,” Netflix's Kang said. “We hope that the innovative vision of SBS and Netflix’s passion for Korea will create a new golden age for Korean content that will last the next 100 years and beyond.”
SBS CEO Bang also said, “The partnership with Netflix will allow worldwide viewers to come across more K-content and further contribute to globalizing K-content.”
BY KIM JI-YE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
