More in Television

Netflix, SBS ink deal to expand content on platform

For star Seolhyun and director Kim Hie-won, 'Light Shop' shone light on human experience

Song Hye-kyo to appear on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'

Kickoffs, collisions and a cash prize: Producer of Netflix rugby series reveals passion for sport

Korea to invest 1 trillion won to boost the global fortunes of domestic streaming platforms