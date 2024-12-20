Song Hye-kyo to appear on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:51
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Top star Song Hye-kyo is to make an appearance on tvN’s hit talk show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), according to a local report JTBC on Thursday.
It has been 17 years since Song has appeared on a variety show, her last being on the reality show “She’s Olive - Song Hye-kyo in Paris” in 2007. It is said that Song will be promoting her new film “Dark Nuns” during the talk show. “Dark Nuns” is also her return to the silver screen after 11 years with a story about people who embark on a forbidden ritual to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit. It is set to premiere on Jan. 24.
The air date for Song’s talk show episode has not been revealed yet.
Meanwhile, actor Hyun Bin also made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the talk show and revealed his love story about how he met his actor wife Son Ye-jin and how they began seriously dating after filming the hit drama series “Crash Landing on You” (2019).
The talk show, which is hosted by comedians Yoo Jae-seok and Jo Se-ho, was his first appearance on a variety show in 13 years. Thanks to Hyun Bin’s appearance, the viewership rating shot up to 5.9 percent, the highest among all the programs in the same time slot.
The actor also promoted his new film “Harbin,” a 300 billion won ($207 million) blockbuster in which he portrays the historic Korean independence activist An Jung-geun.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
