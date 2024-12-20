Acting president Han vows unbroken security ties with U.S. during impeachment turmoil

Acting President Han Duck-soo said Friday that Korea is ensuring no gaps in its security amid the ongoing impeachment turmoil by maintaining a watertight readiness posture with its ally the United States.Han made the remark during a meeting of senior government and ruling party officials, which was held for the first time since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the National Assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law."Our government is making every effort to ensure not a single gap in our security by maintaining a watertight readiness posture through the ironclad Korea-U.S. alliance," he said during the meeting at his official residence."Our government will establish trust with the U.S., trilaterally with the U.S. and Japan, and with many friendly nations. In addition, we will do our best to prepare for the launch of the new administration in the U.S.," he added.Han recalled that during his phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week the two leaders agreed to firmly maintain the bilateral alliance, while in his phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba he said the two sides reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation with the United States."The Republic of Korea is currently faced with external and internal difficulties it has never experienced before," Han said, citing heightened uncertainties in security, trade and industry ahead of the inauguration of the new U.S. administration and the economic struggles of small business owners and the self-employed."Our government will put all of our efforts into reviving people's livelihoods to help the vulnerable groups who are suffering in recent difficult circumstances while simultaneously responding preemptively and thoroughly to changes in global external conditions," Han said.In particular, the government's economic team will work closely together to maintain a 24-hour monitoring system and strengthen its emergency economic response system while front-loading next year's budget spending in the first half to support vulnerable groups, he said."Our government is making every effort to quickly resolve the current situation and maintain the nation's security and the people's everyday lives without any wavering," he said. "In order to do that, I believe above all that it is pressing for the government and the ruling party to closely communicate and gather our wisdom and strength."Yonhap