Dongduk Women's University hopes to create committee to help smooth coed proposal
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 18:33
Dongduk Women's University suggested creating a coed discussion committee that includes student representatives in March next year, adding that the student council is positively considering the proposal.
The university proposed forming a committee that will discuss becoming coed and gather students' opinions, with the committee to include representatives from professors, alumni, students and university staff, according to the student council on Friday. Specific details will also be discussed with next year's student council.
The creation of the committee was proposed by the university during a meeting with the student council and university representatives on Thursday.
Following student protests regarding Dongduk Women's University considering becoming a coed institution, the university halted coed admission-related discussions while agreeing to include students if it were to start discussions again.
Launching the committee isn't finalized yet because the student council needs to consider various opinions before approving the formal launch. However, the university said the student council's initial response was positive.
"The university suggested creating the committee during the meeting with the student council. Although student representatives didn't answer on the spot, they are positively considering the suggestion," said the university's spokesperson.
Dongduk Women's University aims to launch the committee in March next year, holding discussions until around August. Details of the committee's discussion will be disclosed to all students.
The student council also requested the university come up with plans to separate the Korean Language & Culture Studies program from other Dongduk Women's University students.
The program is an international student-exclusive degree program, with six male students currently enrolled in the university through the major. Male international students are eligible to enroll in the program as an amendment to university regulations allows majors for specific groups admitted outside the regular admissions quota to have no gender restrictions.
Although a specific solution hasn't been proposed during Thursday's meeting, the university said it will make necessary amendments around January or February next year.
Although new proposals are being made, the student council said they have been facing many restrictions.
An injunction has been filed against the student council, with the organization saying via a statement Friday that it is "waiting for results of the injunction" and that it "hasn't been able to do anything as the university is submitting even the smallest details to the court." Uploading meeting minutes, which the student council usually does, was also something it refrained from doing this time.
The court has not yet decided how it will rule on the injunction, but the university requested that students be prohibited from occupying the main building as students were obstructing business. The student council says the injunction also aims to prohibit students from chanting and singing along in protest, or installing wreaths and laying down university jackets, which the students have done to show dissent.
"The 57th student council has tried our best to respond to the situation for the students, but we are unsure if we have appropriately dealt with the situation as we face many restrictions," read a statement from the student council. "Despite the situation, we thank you for putting your trust in the student council and supporting us."
A request for the university to withdraw a lawsuit it filed against students is one of the main concerns that still remain. However, such an issue won't be able to be discussed through the current student council as its term ends this year. The student council mentioned Thursday's meeting was its last meeting with university officials, with previous meetings being delayed because of the university.
Dongduk Women's University has filed a lawsuit against 21 students for charges such as property damage, trespassing and obstruction of business. According to the student council, the university stated that it has no intention of withdrawing the lawsuit.
