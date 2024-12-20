Hyundai Motor foundation expands scholarship program to Vietnamese students
The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation announced Friday that it is expanding its visiting student scholarship program to include international students from Vietnam starting next year.
The foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with three Vietnamese universities — Vietnam National University Hanoi, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and Duy Tan University — on Thursday to launch the scholarship program for visiting students from these universities.
Each year, 15 students will be selected to receive scholarships for a one-year undergraduate visiting program at Korea University, Seoul National University, Yonsei University or Hanyang University. The program will include two semesters of study as well as participation in a winter program.
Selected students will each receive approximately 25 million won ($17,000) in scholarships, which covers full tuition, a monthly stipend of 1 million won and settlement expenses. The foundation also plans to offer additional scholarships for outstanding students wishing to pursue graduate studies in Korea.
Eligible students must major in business administration, economics, Korean language, Korean studies, public policy, development or future industry fields such as IT, biohealth and energy. Applicants must have completed at least two semesters at their home universities and can apply through their respective institutions.
The visiting student scholarship program began this year, initially offering opportunities only to students from four Indonesian universities: University of Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, Gadjah Mada University and President University. The foundation stated that the program has now expanded to include students from Vietnamese universities to "reflect the high demand for studying in Korea from ASEAN countries."
“The partnership marks an important milestone that demonstrates how the foundation and Vietnam National University Hanoi are strengthening academic exchange and fostering talent,” said Dao Thanh Truong, vice president of Vietnam National University Hanoi. “The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation offers students the opportunity to study in Korea while encouraging them to become responsible global citizens.”
