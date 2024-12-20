[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Secret Seoul: From knitting cafes to Lego building, four unique spots in the city
Seoul's dynamic culture is full of surprises, where hobbies and entertainment are elevated to immersive experiences. From knitting sanctuaries and Lego-building cafes to live musical bars and a gallery dedicated to Korea’s traditional liquors, the city offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a craft enthusiast, a musical theater lover, a nostalgic builder or a curious connoisseur of Korean spirits, these unique spots invite you to explore Seoul from a fresh perspective.
The same old routine of traveling between dessert cafes, restaurants and bars isn’t all Seoul has to offer. For those who feel like they’ve grown tired of the city or think they’ve seen it all, there’s still hidden entertainment tucked away in its corners. From knitting cafes to a mini-musical bar, Seoul is home to distinctive venues that rarely fail to impress both tourists and locals.
For a fresh perspective on this lively city, check out these four recommendations compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily to explore this winter.
Banul Story
바늘이야기
Hand-knitting doesn’t have to be a solitary activity — it can be a communal craft. In the quiet Yeonhui-dong area of Seodaemun District in western Seoul, Banul Story welcomes knitting enthusiasts. This four-story building is a haven for all things knitting, offering everything from purchasing threads to designing and creating handmade items. The first floor operates as a store, while the second floor is a cafe where visitors can sit with tea and immerse themselves in their handcrafting projects. The third floor is an academy, and the fourth is a studio space.
From beginner-friendly guidebooks to colorful socks, various knitting-related items can be found throughout the building. The first floor resembles an art gallery, showcasing a large selection of thread in countless shades. Handmade products like scarves and bags are also on display and available for purchase. Visitors can either choose and pay for materials before heading upstairs or bring their own supplies to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the cafe.
@banul_yeonhui
15 Yeonhui-ro 11ga-gil, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울특별시 서대문구 연희로11가길 15)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Phone number: 02-771-9771
Showflix
쇼플릭스
Imagine watching live musical performances every 30 minutes while enjoying food and drinks with friends. That’s the unique experience Showflix, a musical bar in Jung District, central Seoul, offers.
Just a two-minute walk from Sindang Station on subway line No. 2, Showflix provides an affordable and fast-paced musical experience that breaks away from conventional outings. The fun twist? The staff doubles as performers, serving drinks one moment and appearing on stage the next. Whether dancing in costumes for a theme song or performing in aprons and casual attire, the staff’s dual roles add a delightful surprise to the concept.
Highlights include hit musical numbers from productions like "Mamma Mia," "Notre Dame de Paris" and "The Greatest Showman." The cast and performance schedule is updated monthly, with reservations available through the Naver Map app. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking is recommended for popular nights. Admission costs 10,000 won ($6.90) per person, excluding food and drinks.
@showflix_seoul
411-32 Toegye-ro, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울특별시 중구 퇴계로 411-32)
Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission fee: 10,000 won for the entrance fee, menu orders excluded
Reservation: https://map.naver.com/p/entry/place/1186754643?c=15.00,0,0,0,dh
Get & Show Cafe
겟앤쇼카페 공덕점
For those who identify as "kidults" — adults with a passion for toys or childhood hobbies — Get & Show Cafe in Mapo District is a must-visit. This two-story Lego cafe caters to everyone, from families to groups of friends, offering a creative escape in a laid-back setting.
Visitors can choose from various Lego sets to assemble, with packages ranging from 7,000 won to 35,000 won depending on the session length and whether drinks are included. Time limits apply on weekends, with options for 30 minutes, one hour or three hours. Additional time can be purchased for those who need more to complete their projects.
The spacious second floor, designed for Lego building, is typically quiet as everyone concentrates on their creations. The cafe’s unique atmosphere makes it a perfect place to relax, build, and bond over nostalgia.
@getnshow_cafe
89 Mapo-daero, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울특별시 마포구 마포대로 89)
Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Phone number: 02-326-2771
The Sool Gallery
전통주갤러리
For those seeking a unique drinking experience to close out the year, The Sool Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, is a perfect choice. Created by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the gallery is dedicated to promoting Korea’s traditional liquors.
Here, visitors can explore and purchase a variety of beverages, including makgeolli (Korean rice wine), Korean gin and flower-infused drinks. A standout feature is the free tasting sessions, where five new liquors are showcased each month. Non-Korean visitors can participate in English-speaking sessions, making the experience accessible to international guests.
Reservations for the tasting events can be made through the Naver Map app or the gallery’s Instagram link. The next reservation for January’s tastings opens on Dec. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m.
@thesoolgallery
18 Bukchon-ro, Jongno District, central Seoul
(서울특별시 종로구 북촌로 18)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Phone number: 02-555-2283
Website: https://thesool.com/eng/home/M100000000/index.do
