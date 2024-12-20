Flood victims thank Kim Jong-un after four-month stay in Pyongyang

North Korean victims of late July's floods in the country's northern border region have written letters of thanks to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while wrapping up their four-month stay in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Friday.In August, Kim ordered more than 15,000 flood victims from the North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryangang provinces, including children, the elderly and other vulnerable people, to be brought to Pyongyang and provided with shelter.North Korea held an event Thursday to select "letters of loyalty" written by those victims in a bid to express their gratitude to the North's leader, according to the Korean Central News Agency.While reciting their letters, the victims described leader Kim as a "benevolent" and "thoughtful" father who puts priority on taking care of his children in trouble, the report said.The flood victims are expected to return to their hometowns soon as Kim has called for expediting recovery work and rehabilitation to ensure the completion before a year-end plenary party meeting.Kim earlier inspected flood-hit areas several times and visited lodging quarters prepared for the victims in the capital in an apparent move to highlight his image as a caring leader.Heavy rains in late July inundated large areas along the Amnok River. The North did not disclose casualties, but some South Korean media outlets reported the number of those who died or went missing due to the floods probably exceeded 1,000.Yonhap