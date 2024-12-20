Ukrainian military releases another video of drone attacks on North Korean troops in Kursk
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:43 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:44
The Ukrainian military released on Thursday another video apparently depicting a scene of North Korean soldiers being killed by drone attacks in the Kursk region in Russia.
The Ukrainian Special Operation Forces posted a two-minute, 45-second video on its social media account on Thursday, claiming the video to be a scene of repelling North Korean troops.
The video shows soldiers hiding between trees on a snow-covered front line being knocked down by drone attacks. Shot from the air, the video also shows a soldier suddenly falling to the side after a shot of light that appears to be a drone attack.
Another scene where several soldiers walk in a line through a snow field is followed by an apparent explosion and smoke rising from behind them. A close-up of a soldier lying on the snow field and gripping his leg as if in pain is also captured in the video.
In another scene that follows, two soldiers sitting on the snow field hurriedly run away, and immediately, an attack presumed to be a shell is fired at the spot. One of the two soldiers who try to run away falls down as if hit by a cluster bomb and rolls around in the snow.
Additionally, the video shows scenes of Ukrainian machine guns firing into the snow field and scenes of flames continuously bursting out on the battlefield due to a nighttime attack. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces marked the North Korean flag next to the flames in the video to indicate that the attack was against the North Korean military.
The authenticity of this video has not yet been confirmed.
“The Special Operations Force did not allow North Korea to advance into Kursk,” said Ukrainian media RBC in a report showing the video. “According to the Special Operations Force, they attacked the North Korean soldiers using MK-19 grenade launchers and drones, killing 12 and injuring 20.”
Previously, the Ukrainian military released a video of a drone attack on North Korean soldiers on Tuesday.
This suggests that the North Korean soldiers deployed on the front lines near Kursk are continuing to attempt attacks day after day. North Korean soldiers appear to be suffering increasing casualties as the battle continues.
Analysis suggests that North Korean soldiers are being used as cannon fodder as they are unable to adapt to the unfamiliar battle environment of open fields and weapons such as drones.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) also announced on Wednesday that at least 100 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 1,000 more injured in a conservative estimate.
There is also analysis that the North Korean military is suffering from a shortage of supplies.
The Ukrainian General Reconnaissance Office claimed on its Telegram channel that North Korean soldiers on the front lines are complaining about a shortage of ammunition for portable anti-tank grenade launchers.
Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder said on Thursday that casualties among North Korean troops deployed to Kursk amounted to "hundreds." This is similar to the recent figures previously mentioned by U.S. officials.
