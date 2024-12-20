Former general implicated in Dec. 3 martial law plot ran fortune-telling business: Reports
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 16:50 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 17:08
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
A former military official who is accused of involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law worked as a shaman and ran a fortune-telling business out of his home, according to recent reports by JTBC and the JoongAng Ilbo.
Noh Sang-won, who served as chief of the Defense Intelligence Command and director of the Army Intelligence School until 2018, was detained by police for his role in Yoon’s martial law declaration on Sunday. An arrest warrant against him was approved on Wednesday.
Reporters who visited Noh’s residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Thursday found a large sticker on his front door emblazoned with a symbol commonly associated with Buddhist temples and fortune tellers, as well as a sign above that indicated the unit was occupied by a shaman.
Next to the door were items commonly used by shamans in ritual offerings, including dried fish and bottles of alcoholic beverages.
The fortune teller also told JTBC that he met Noh while praying at a temple.
According to the fortune teller, Noh is “well-known in rural areas for his spiritual energy and philosophical expertise.” He noted that the former major general offered name changes, astrology-based predictions and saju, or traditional Korean fortune readings, as part of his services to clients.
Noh’s residence is located 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) from the much-derided Lotteria hamburger joint where military brass including Noh, Defense Intelligence Command chief Moon Sang-ho and others allegedly met on Dec. 1 to discuss how they should carry out Yoon’s plan to declare martial law two day later.
According to local residents who spoke to reporters, Noh’s fortune-telling business was well-known in his neighborhood, with one man who declined to give his name to reporters saying that he knew a man and two women ran the shop.
Noh is believed to have begun working as a shaman and fortune teller after he was dishonorably discharged from the military in 2018 following his conviction for sexual assault.
Noh was found guilty in 2018 of forcibly placing a female cadet on his lap and inappropriately touching her during an Armed Forces Day dinner.
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and barred from working in youth-related institutions for three years per sentencing guidelines for sexual crimes.
BY LEE CHUL-JAE, CHUNG YEONG-GYO, SHIM SEOK-YONG, LEE YU-JEONG AND MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
