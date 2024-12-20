 Lee Seung-hwan defends concert amid conservative pressure
Lee Seung-hwan defends concert amid conservative pressure

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 16:58 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 19:24
Singer Lee Seung-hwan [YONHAP]

Singer Lee Seung-hwan is facing pressure from conservative pro-Yoon groups demanding that he cancel his upcoming concert in Gumi, North Gyeongsang. In response, Lee retorted that he would "make it the best performance of [his] life."


Lee's post follows a press conference held on Thursday in front of Gumi City Culture and Arts Center Indoor Outdoor Theater, the venue of Lee's upcoming concert scheduled to take place on Dec. 25, demanding Lee to scrap the planned concert.  
 

The members of the conservative group claimed that Lee, "who stood on the stage supporting the impeachment [of President Yoon] and led the polarization of citizens in such a time of critical economic and political crisis, should immediately cancel his concert in Gumi,” adding that they cannot "bear to stand by and watch political agitation disguised as a concert.”  
 
In the post, Lee shared a photograph of a banner opposing Lee's concert that had been put up by the conservative group members, and said "it's unfortunate that this is happening in my first concert in Gumi in my 35-year-career.”
 
Members of conservative groups supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol demand singer Lee Seung-hwan to cancel his concert in Gumi on Dec. 19 in front of Gumi City Culture and Arts Center Indoor Outdoor Theater, the venue of Lee's upcoming concert on Dec. 25. [NEWS1]

The upcoming concert is to celebrate the 35th anniversary of his debut.
 
He also said that he'll “try to look for the best measure to ensure the safety of the audience on the day of the performance,” and added that he'll “sing and perform with all my might. I will bring out my special vocal cords, tightening and polishing them, so come prepared.”
 
On Dec. 14, while rallies demanding the impeachment of President Yoon were ongoing in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul, Lee staged a free concert, publicly supporting the impeachment.  
 

BY HAHN JANE [[email protected]]
