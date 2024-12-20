President Yoon summoned for questioning on Christmas Day over insurrection allegations
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 10:22
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The joint investigative headquarters said Friday that it has demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a questioning session on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, regarding accusations of insurrection.
This marks the second attempt to summon Yoon, who is accused of leading an insurrection and abuse of power. The subpoena issued on Friday reportedly instructs Yoon to participate in the questioning session, scheduled to take place at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Although the investigative authority issued the first subpoena on Wednesday, Yoon has refused to accept the document.
The joint investigative headquarters is a multiagency task force comprising the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, the National Police Agency and the Ministry of National Defense.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)