BMW catches fire in Seongnam

A gasoline-powered BMW X3, which was idling at a traffic light, caught fire for unknown reasons while driving on Friday at around 9:38 a.m. in Bundang District in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.The driver of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.Fire authorities contained the blaze in approximately 10 minutes.The driver reportedly stated that the car turned off and smoke began pouring out of the engine. An investigation to detect the precise cause of the blaze is currently underway.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [ [email protected]