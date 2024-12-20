BMW catches fire in Seongnam
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:17
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The driver of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.
Fire authorities contained the blaze in approximately 10 minutes.
The driver reportedly stated that the car turned off and smoke began pouring out of the engine. An investigation to detect the precise cause of the blaze is currently underway.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)