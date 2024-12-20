Have a berry Christmas: Grab a slice of these festival dessert discounts
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 17:00 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 17:06
With Christmas just around the corner, dessert chains are rolling out various promotions to make the holiday season even sweeter — and more affordable.
Paris Baguette
Nothing says celebration like cake, and Paris Baguette is offering discounts on Christmas cakes from Saturday until Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
Customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount on 27 cakes, plus a 12.5 percent discount on Winter Berry Tart and Wish Cake, by simply showing barcodes from Paris Baguette's mobile application or Happy Point application, SPC Group's integrated membership service.
Customers can receive an extra 10 percent discount on cakes priced over 20,000 won ($14) through specific payment platforms, including Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay.
A free white beanie, while supplies last, will be given to those purchasing the beanie-shaped “Wish Cake” until Dec. 25.
Tous les Jours
Tous les Jours is celebrating the launch of a premium store near Gangnam Station, which opened on Dec. 13. Customers who purchase a Christmas cake worth over 20,000 won at the Gangnam branch will receive a 5,000 won discount, available until Christmas.
The bakery chain is also offering 100 VIP members the chance to meet actor Kim Su-hyeon, the face of the brand. VIPs can sign up for Kim’s meet-and-greet event set to be held on Jan. 9 after purchasing bakery items either online or in-store.
More details are available on Tous les Jours’ website.
Baskin Robbins
Despite the chilly weather, it is always hard to say no to ice cream cakes. Baskin Robbins is offering up to 31 percent discount on Christmas ice cream cakes.
Customers can receive a 24 percent discount on the winter seasonal cakes when purchased via Kakao Pay, Naver Pay or Toss Pay. An extra 10 percent discount is also available by using the Happy Point Application.
Baskin Robbins is also offering a scarf for only 7,900 won when purchasing a Christmas edition cake starting Friday and running until the supplies run out.
theventi
Coffee chain theventi is adding a fun twist to its promotions with a bingo game.
The bingo board features nine spaces, each with a specific menu item. Customers can mark off each space by purchasing the listed items.
A one-line bingo earns a free Americano coupon, while completing three lines — horizontal, vertical or diagonal — will win a free coupon for any new strawberry beverage.
Those who complete all nine spaces can win either a 2025 limited-edition diary or a tumbler.
This promotion runs through the end of the year and participation is available through theventi’s mobile app or in-store kiosks.
A 30 percent discount is also available for its latest strawberry beverages to celebrate Christmas. Customers can download the discount coupon on the coffee chain's mobile application on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Compose Coffee
Known for its unique seasonal menus, Compose Coffee is going all out with strawberries this Christmas season.
Customers can try these special winter seasonal beverages 300 won cheaper until Dec. 23. The seasonal items include five beverages, one of which is the Strawberry Mochi Milk Shake, as well as a bungeoppang-shaped (fish-shaped) cookie.
The discount increases when purchasing items in a set. A set of any seasonal beverage and the cookie will be possible for 700 won discount from Christmas Eve to Dec. 30.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)