 Seoul court rejects arrest warrant for shaman linked to President Yoon
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 12:03
Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman, arrives at the Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday to attend his arrest warrant hearing. [NEWS1]

A Seoul court on Thursday rejected an arrest warrant for a shaman allegedly connected to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, citing insufficient evidence to support allegations of receiving illegal political funds about six years ago.
 
The Seoul Southern District Court declined the prosecution's request after a hearing attended by Jeon Seong-bae, the shaman. It said "the date, amount and method of the monetary transaction have not been clearly verified."
 

Prosecutors detained Jeon earlier this week, suspecting he received about 100 million won ($69,000) in illegal political funds from a candidate during the ruling party's nomination race for the 2018 local elections.
 
During questioning, Jeon reportedly told investigators that the money was payment for performing prayers on behalf of the candidate. He also claimed to have returned the funds after the candidate was dropped from the election.
 
Jeon is believed to have been involved in Yoon's presidential campaign before his election in March 2022 and has been accused of intervening in business interests by flaunting his personal ties to the first family.
 
Following the court's decision, prosecutors said they would consider filing another warrant request after closely reviewing the court's reasoning and conducting additional investigations.

Yonhap
Seoul court rejects arrest warrant for shaman linked to President Yoon

