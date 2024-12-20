 Severe snowfall set to bring early white Christmas to Korea
Severe snowfall set to bring early white Christmas to Korea

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:21
Cars move cautiously in Suwon, Gyeonggi, where a heavy snow alert was issued on Nov. 27. [YONHAP]

An early white Christmas is expected this year, with heavy snowfall forecast nationwide on Saturday and some areas possibly facing heavy snow alerts, according to the state weather agency.
 
Western regions will begin experiencing rain or snow on Friday afternoon, which will gradually extend to the greater Seoul area, parts of Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Jeolla by nighttime, the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Friday.
 
The upcoming snowfall follows a strong cloud band formed by westerly winds influenced by a continental high-pressure system over China’s Shandong region, creating a temperature difference with the ocean.
 
The cloud band is expected to move toward the west coast on Friday night, bringing rain and snow primarily to South Chungcheong. By Saturday, it will scatter heavy and widespread snowfall, strong enough to prompt heavy snow warnings for some parts of the country.  
 
From Friday night to Saturday, up to 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) of snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, as well as North Jeolla. Some parts of Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong are forecast to receive 3 to 8 centimeters of snow, while most other areas, including the greater Seoul area, will see snow ranging from 1 to 5 centimeters.
 
The KMA has issued a caution for icy and slippery roads, urging drivers to prioritize traffic safety.
 
The cold snap will persist through Sunday, with temperatures dropping significantly due to northwesterly winds following the cloud band.
 
Nationwide lows are predicted to range from minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to 3 degrees Celsius on Friday. Temperatures will then rise slightly to minus 4 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and then plummet to minus 13 degrees Celsius to minus 1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to recover closer to Christmas, returning to seasonal averages.
 
In Seoul, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius on Friday, rise slightly to 0 degrees on Saturday and then plunge to minus 7 degrees Celsius on both Sunday and Monday. 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea weather snowfall

