Today's fortune: Dec. 20, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1936: Health is your most valuable asset.1948: Do not hesitate to spend on yourself.1960: Moderate spending is like the oil for wheels.1972: Your income may exceed your expenses.1984: You might find extra income or a side gig.1996: Expect something beneficial, like useful information or opportunities.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: happyLucky direction: west1937: Something may bring a smile to your face.1949: Your heart may feel filled with happiness.1961: Luck may be on your side.1973: You might achieve your goals and feel rewarded.1985: Every day is the best day.1997: Dreams come true.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1938: Unexpected expenses might arise.1950: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.1962: Your trust in people may waver.1974: Every result has a cause.1986: Avoid trusting others with money.1998: Go forward independently.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1939: Your morning might go better than your afternoon.1951: Choose vegetables and fruits over meat.1963: Align yourself with the rhythm of those around you.1975: Write things down instead of relying on verbal agreements.1987: Be cautious with your words and actions.1999: Don’t delay tasks — handle them today.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1940: You may secure both justification and practicality.1952: A pleasant expense may bring satisfaction.1964: Your ongoing work may progress smoothly.1976: Your efforts might yield rewarding results.1988: Seize the opportunity when it comes.2000: Timing is critical — act wisely at the right moment.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1941: Small streams combine to form mighty rivers.1953: Everything belongs where it should.1965: Luck may align in your favor.1977: Collect and secure even small gains.1989: Teamwork and unity lead to success.2001: A fortunate day with opportunities to shine.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1942: Act with discretion and modesty.1954: Too many opinions can hinder progress.1966: Maintain balance and fairness in your actions.1978: It’s impossible to satisfy everyone.1990: Life is a continuous competition.2002: Avoid envy — it only hinders your progress.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Delegate tasks only when necessary.1955: Take a central role in household responsibilities.1967: Today may bring progress rather than setbacks.1979: Hard work never betrays effort.1991: You might showcase your abilities and gain recognition.2003: Take on challenges with confidence.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1944: Avoid overreaching and let go of excessive desires.1956: People matter more than material possessions.1968: Beware of misplaced trust in others.1980: Be cautious of unexpected kindness.1992: Outer appearances may differ from reality.2004: Focus on your abilities over outward appearances.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: frustratingLucky direction: northeast1945: Avoid setting expectations or holding onto desires.1957: Silence is golden — avoid unnecessary words.1969: Stay within ethical boundaries.1981: Stick to principles instead of shortcuts.1993: You may feel stuck between two options.2005: Remember that dreams and reality can differ greatly.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: You might enjoy a lucky treat — watch out for overeating.1958: Excess can be worse than scarcity.1970: Avoid delaying tasks.1982: Be proactive rather than passive.1994: Profits may outweigh losses.2006: A fortunate day for enjoying food.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1935: You may hear news from family or relatives.1947: Financial luck may favor you.1959: Spending may bring joy and satisfaction.1971: Good results may connect to financial rewards.1983: Opportunities for additional income or a side gig may arise.1995: Enjoyable meetings and pleasant time with others.2007: Expect joyful encounters or gatherings.