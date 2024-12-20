Today's fortune: Dec. 20, 2024
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 (Nov. 20 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1936: Health is your most valuable asset.
1948: Do not hesitate to spend on yourself.
1960: Moderate spending is like the oil for wheels.
1972: Your income may exceed your expenses.
1984: You might find extra income or a side gig.
1996: Expect something beneficial, like useful information or opportunities.
Ox
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1937: Something may bring a smile to your face.
1949: Your heart may feel filled with happiness.
1961: Luck may be on your side.
1973: You might achieve your goals and feel rewarded.
1985: Every day is the best day.
1997: Dreams come true.
Tiger
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: north
1938: Unexpected expenses might arise.
1950: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.
1962: Your trust in people may waver.
1974: Every result has a cause.
1986: Avoid trusting others with money.
1998: Go forward independently.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1939: Your morning might go better than your afternoon.
1951: Choose vegetables and fruits over meat.
1963: Align yourself with the rhythm of those around you.
1975: Write things down instead of relying on verbal agreements.
1987: Be cautious with your words and actions.
1999: Don’t delay tasks — handle them today.
Dragon
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1940: You may secure both justification and practicality.
1952: A pleasant expense may bring satisfaction.
1964: Your ongoing work may progress smoothly.
1976: Your efforts might yield rewarding results.
1988: Seize the opportunity when it comes.
2000: Timing is critical — act wisely at the right moment.
Snake
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1941: Small streams combine to form mighty rivers.
1953: Everything belongs where it should.
1965: Luck may align in your favor.
1977: Collect and secure even small gains.
1989: Teamwork and unity lead to success.
2001: A fortunate day with opportunities to shine.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1942: Act with discretion and modesty.
1954: Too many opinions can hinder progress.
1966: Maintain balance and fairness in your actions.
1978: It’s impossible to satisfy everyone.
1990: Life is a continuous competition.
2002: Avoid envy — it only hinders your progress.
Sheep
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Delegate tasks only when necessary.
1955: Take a central role in household responsibilities.
1967: Today may bring progress rather than setbacks.
1979: Hard work never betrays effort.
1991: You might showcase your abilities and gain recognition.
2003: Take on challenges with confidence.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: north
1944: Avoid overreaching and let go of excessive desires.
1956: People matter more than material possessions.
1968: Beware of misplaced trust in others.
1980: Be cautious of unexpected kindness.
1992: Outer appearances may differ from reality.
2004: Focus on your abilities over outward appearances.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: northeast
1945: Avoid setting expectations or holding onto desires.
1957: Silence is golden — avoid unnecessary words.
1969: Stay within ethical boundaries.
1981: Stick to principles instead of shortcuts.
1993: You may feel stuck between two options.
2005: Remember that dreams and reality can differ greatly.
Dog
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1946: You might enjoy a lucky treat — watch out for overeating.
1958: Excess can be worse than scarcity.
1970: Avoid delaying tasks.
1982: Be proactive rather than passive.
1994: Profits may outweigh losses.
2006: A fortunate day for enjoying food.
Pig
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1935: You may hear news from family or relatives.
1947: Financial luck may favor you.
1959: Spending may bring joy and satisfaction.
1971: Good results may connect to financial rewards.
1983: Opportunities for additional income or a side gig may arise.
1995: Enjoyable meetings and pleasant time with others.
2007: Expect joyful encounters or gatherings.
