Monika from Street Woman Fighter is engaged and expecting
Published: 21 Dec. 2024, 14:25
Monika, a member of the dance crew Prowdmon, is engaged and expecting a child, the 38-year-old choreographer announced via social media on Saturday.
In a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram account, Monika — whose legal name is Shin Jeong-woo — wrote that she had been “blessed with a truly happy and precious miracle.”
“I've met a person that I love with whom I’ve promised to spend the rest of my life,” she said, describing her fiancé as someone “who stays out of the public limelight” but is “more special to [her] than anyone.”
The choreographer also alluded to her pregnancy by saying that she and her fiancé “deepened [their] love and were blessed with another miracle — a precious life.”
Monika rose to fame as the leader of Prowdmon during the group’s appearances on Mnet’s dance audition program “Street Woman Fighter” in 2021. She also served as a special judge on the show's second season, which aired in 2023.
She has more recently appeared on streaming platform Wavve’s reality show “The Game of Queen Bee.”
