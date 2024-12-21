 USFK soldier dies in flight-related accident at Camp Humphreys
Korea JoongAng Daily

USFK soldier dies in flight-related accident at Camp Humphreys

Published: 21 Dec. 2024, 14:38
Pfc. Edwin Thomas is seen in this undated photo provided by the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division on Dec. 21, 2024. [YONHAP]

The U.S. Army's 2nd Infantry Division announced on Saturday that an American helicopter repair soldier stationed in South Korea died earlier this week in a "flight-related" accident at the main U.S. military base in the country.
 
Pfc. Edwin Thomas, 20, was pronounced dead on Thursday at a military hospital inside Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, after an accident took place there earlier in the day, according to the division.
 
The unit did not offer details of the accident, noting that it remains under investigation.
 
"Edwin was a valued member of the Nightmare Battalion family. ... We will honor our time with him as he left an indelible mark on our battalion and his company," Lt. Col. Anthony Snipes, commander of Thomas' battalion, said in a release.
 
Thomas, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer, joined the U.S. Army in August 2023 and had been assigned to a company under the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade since April 2024.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea United States military Camp Humphreys

