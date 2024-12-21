More in Diplomacy

Trilateral cooperation to continue despite shift from multilateralism under Trump 2.0, say experts

U.S. pledges high-level engagement with acting president Han during Korea's political upheaval

Seoul and Washington reaffirm 'ironclad' alliance after martial law incident

Acting president Han vows unbroken security ties with U.S. during impeachment turmoil

Belgrade to be transformed into 'world’s largest playground' for Expo 2027, Serbian ambassador says