 Unification minister vows efforts for return of South Koreans detained by North
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Unification minister vows efforts for return of South Koreans detained by North

Published: 21 Dec. 2024, 16:20 Updated: 21 Dec. 2024, 16:23
Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho speaks at a press conference in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 6. [UNIFICATION MINISTRY]

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho speaks at a press conference in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 6. [UNIFICATION MINISTRY]

 
Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho vowed Saturday to work to ensure the return of South Koreans being held in North Korea amid uncertainty over their fate after years of detention.
 
Kim made the pledge in an end-of-year gathering of the Christian Council of North Korea in western Seoul, as six South Koreans, including three missionaries, remain detained in North Korea for eight to 11 years.
 

Related Article

"The government will continue to make efforts to confirm whether those detained are living and for them to return home under the firm principle of protecting our citizens," he said.
 
Kim also said the government is working continuously to ensure North Korean defectors can comfortably settle in South Korea, calling it a task to be jointly tackled by religious groups, companies and society in general.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea North Korea Unification Ministry

More in North Korea

Unification minister vows efforts for return of South Koreans detained by North

North slams trilateral talks on Indo-Pacific as 'insult' to peace

Ukrainian military releases another video of drone attacks on North Korean troops in Kursk

North Korean hackers steal over $1.3 billion from crypto platforms in 2024

U.S. estimates North Korea’s troop casualties in Ukraine conflict at 'several hundred'

Related Stories

Defector arrested attempting to cross border back into North Korea

181 North Korean defectors have arrived in the South this year

Unification minister calls on North to accept proposed working group to reduce tensions

South considers legal action against North's use of Kaesong complex

Monument for North Korean defectors who died during escape unveiled by Unification Ministry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)