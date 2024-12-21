Anti-Yoon farmers aboard tractors in standoff with police in southern Seoul

A group of farmers headed into central Seoul aboard tractors to stage a protest for President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest were stopped by police on Saturday on the outskirts of the capital, causing severe traffic congestion.Some 30 tractors and approximately 50 cargo trucks affiliated with the Korean Peasants League were prevented by police from traveling north of the Namtaeryeong pass in southern Seoul at 12 p.m., according to the farmer's group and police.The group had planned to stage a protest using tractors in front of Yoon's residence in Yongsan District and Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, but the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency restricted their entry, citing their demonstration's potential impact on traffic.Police blocked a road near the pass by lining up police buses, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.About three to four tractors still entered Seoul, but no one has been apprehended thus far.The farmers' group said it intends to continue with the protest, calling the police decision a violation of its right to hold protests. The protest comes after Yoon's impeachment on Dec. 14 over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier in the month.Yonhap