 Military intelligence commander arrested in connection with martial law operations
Published: 21 Dec. 2024, 10:31 Updated: 21 Dec. 2024, 10:51
Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 10. [JUN MIN-KYU]

The chief of the Defense Intelligence Command was formally arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, according to a joint investigative task force.
 
The task force said an arrest warrant was issued for Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho on charges of abusing his authority and participating in an attempted insurrection.
 
Moon has been accused of sending troops under his command to the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 3 shortly after Yoon declared martial law.
 
He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former defense intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates at a burger franchise in Ansan, Gyeonggi, two days ahead of the martial law imposition.
 
During an earlier parliamentary committee meeting, Moon claimed he became aware of the martial law declaration only through Yoon's national address on Dec. 3.
 
