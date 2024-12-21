Fire at National Assembly forces evacuation of hundreds
A fire at the reception hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, led to the evacuation of hundreds of people from the building on Saturday.
According to authorities, approximately 480 people, including reporters working on site and visitors, had to be evacuated when the fire broke out just before noon inside a restaurant within the building. Six people were also treated for smoke inhalation.
The reception hall houses the offices of the parliamentary press pool as well as a wedding venue.
The fire was completely extinguished at 1 p.m. by sixteen firefighting trucks and 55 emergency responders who were dispatched to the site.
Fire authorities said they are investigating the cause of the fire.
