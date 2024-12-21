Fire breaks out at SK Energy's Ulsan plant; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the SK Energy Co. plant located within a petrochemical industrial complex in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Friday, fire authorities said.No casualties have been reported.Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze by deploying 30 fire engines and other equipment."While the likelihood of the fire spreading further is low, it is expected to take some time before it is fully extinguished," an official said.Yonhap