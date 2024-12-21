Today's fortune: Dec. 21, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: socialLucky direction: south1936: You might acquire something new.1948: Expect pleasant news or a meaningful meeting.1960: Enjoy an outing or a trip.1972: Go on a couple’s outing with your spouse.1984: While physically tired, your spirit may feel light.1996: Go on a date or attend a performance.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1937: A delightful, refreshing and fulfilling day.1949: Your heart may be filled with happiness.1961: Efforts may yield positive results.1973: You might hear from relatives or have a gathering.1985: A day of both giving and receiving kindness.1997: Someone or something may truly capture your interest.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1938: Nothing feels particularly good or bad today.1950: Everything feels similar — no extremes.1962: Life’s challenges are universal.1974: Mutual assistance defines humanity.1986: An unexpected expense may arise.1998: Partial success might be within reach.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1939: Offer help or share knowledge with others.1951: Capture precious moments with photos.1963: Avoid overeating and drinking excessively.1975: Leave early to avoid traffic congestion.1987: Trust and follow the guidance of your superiors.1999: Urban and vintage styles may bring good luck.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1940: Embrace confidence and self-respect.1952: Expect a day full of laughter and cheer.1964: You may secure both justification and practical benefits.1976: Achieve your goals and enjoy a sense of fulfillment.1988: Any path you choose may lead to success.2000: A day filled with excitement and inspiration.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1941: Every challenge holds its own weight.1953: Silence may be your best option.1965: Avoid favoritism or biases.1977: Do not compare yourself with others.1989: Other people’s fortunes may seem greater than yours.2001: Blend individuality with trends to stand out gracefully.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1942: Expect a bustling home filled with life and activity.1954: Take the lead as the head of your family.1966: Great events require many people to make them special.1978: The more, the merrier.1990: Understanding and conversations flow smoothly.2002: Unity within your team ensures success.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Grandchildren are symbols of hope and the future.1955: A tree destined to grow tall is strong from when it is a sprout.1967: Physical fatigue may accompany a joyful spirit.1979: Your plans may progress smoothly.1991: Spending on something enjoyable may bring you happiness.2003: Expect lucky opportunities related to food.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1944: Avoid intervening or taking the lead unnecessarily.1956: Refrain from setting expectations.1968: Act discreetly — keep good deeds private.1980: Avoid overindulgence and prioritize safety while driving.1992: Avoid seeking the spotlight.2004: Speak kindly and thoughtfully.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1945: You may feel conflicted between curiosity and frustration.1957: Your mental and physical states may not align.1969: Children are the mirror of their parents.1981: Even family members may have differing perspectives.1993: Practice empathy and consider others’ viewpoints.2005: If you can’t avoid it, try to embrace it.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1946: Cherish today as the best day of your life.1958: Your home may radiate happiness and warmth.1970: Expect a day overflowing with joy and fulfillment.1982: Happiness is a matter of perspective.1994: Spend quality time with someone you care about.2006: Simple but certain joys will brighten your day.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1935: You might receive a gift or experience financial luck.1947: Accept the good things as they come.1959: You may find joy in several things today.1971: Moderate spending enhances life’s pleasure.1983: Invitations or gatherings might fill your schedule.1995: Be prepared for expenses related to dating or socializing.2007: A chance to receive pocket money or small rewards.