Today's fortune: Dec. 21, 2024
Published: 21 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 (Nov. 21 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: social
Lucky direction: south
1936: You might acquire something new.
1948: Expect pleasant news or a meaningful meeting.
1960: Enjoy an outing or a trip.
1972: Go on a couple’s outing with your spouse.
1984: While physically tired, your spirit may feel light.
1996: Go on a date or attend a performance.
Ox
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1937: A delightful, refreshing and fulfilling day.
1949: Your heart may be filled with happiness.
1961: Efforts may yield positive results.
1973: You might hear from relatives or have a gathering.
1985: A day of both giving and receiving kindness.
1997: Someone or something may truly capture your interest.
Tiger
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1938: Nothing feels particularly good or bad today.
1950: Everything feels similar — no extremes.
1962: Life’s challenges are universal.
1974: Mutual assistance defines humanity.
1986: An unexpected expense may arise.
1998: Partial success might be within reach.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1939: Offer help or share knowledge with others.
1951: Capture precious moments with photos.
1963: Avoid overeating and drinking excessively.
1975: Leave early to avoid traffic congestion.
1987: Trust and follow the guidance of your superiors.
1999: Urban and vintage styles may bring good luck.
Dragon
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1940: Embrace confidence and self-respect.
1952: Expect a day full of laughter and cheer.
1964: You may secure both justification and practical benefits.
1976: Achieve your goals and enjoy a sense of fulfillment.
1988: Any path you choose may lead to success.
2000: A day filled with excitement and inspiration.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west
1941: Every challenge holds its own weight.
1953: Silence may be your best option.
1965: Avoid favoritism or biases.
1977: Do not compare yourself with others.
1989: Other people’s fortunes may seem greater than yours.
2001: Blend individuality with trends to stand out gracefully.
Horse
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1942: Expect a bustling home filled with life and activity.
1954: Take the lead as the head of your family.
1966: Great events require many people to make them special.
1978: The more, the merrier.
1990: Understanding and conversations flow smoothly.
2002: Unity within your team ensures success.
Sheep
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Grandchildren are symbols of hope and the future.
1955: A tree destined to grow tall is strong from when it is a sprout.
1967: Physical fatigue may accompany a joyful spirit.
1979: Your plans may progress smoothly.
1991: Spending on something enjoyable may bring you happiness.
2003: Expect lucky opportunities related to food.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1944: Avoid intervening or taking the lead unnecessarily.
1956: Refrain from setting expectations.
1968: Act discreetly — keep good deeds private.
1980: Avoid overindulgence and prioritize safety while driving.
1992: Avoid seeking the spotlight.
2004: Speak kindly and thoughtfully.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1945: You may feel conflicted between curiosity and frustration.
1957: Your mental and physical states may not align.
1969: Children are the mirror of their parents.
1981: Even family members may have differing perspectives.
1993: Practice empathy and consider others’ viewpoints.
2005: If you can’t avoid it, try to embrace it.
Dog
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1946: Cherish today as the best day of your life.
1958: Your home may radiate happiness and warmth.
1970: Expect a day overflowing with joy and fulfillment.
1982: Happiness is a matter of perspective.
1994: Spend quality time with someone you care about.
2006: Simple but certain joys will brighten your day.
Pig
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1935: You might receive a gift or experience financial luck.
1947: Accept the good things as they come.
1959: You may find joy in several things today.
1971: Moderate spending enhances life’s pleasure.
1983: Invitations or gatherings might fill your schedule.
1995: Be prepared for expenses related to dating or socializing.
2007: A chance to receive pocket money or small rewards.
