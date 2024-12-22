 Food prices rise to 19-month high with further hikes ahead
Food prices rise to 19-month high with further hikes ahead

Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 18:00
Pictured is the menu of a restaurant in Seoul on Dec. 22. 
 
The global food price index tallied by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reached 127.5 in November, its highest in 19 months, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced the same day. The ministry expects a rise food and restaurant prices next year as the weakening of the won makes imported ingredients more expensive.
