 Hana Financial Group serves meals to homeless in Myeong-dong
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 17:58
Hana Financial Group executives and employees including Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, second from right, hand out food at Myeongdong Babjib, a soup kitchen in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, that serves free meals to the homeless and underprivileged, on Dec. 20. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group executives and employees including Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, center, hand out food at Myeongdong Babjib, a soup kitchen in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, that serves free meals to the homeless and underprivileged, on Dec. 20. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group executives and employees including Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, center, hand out food at Myeongdong Babjib, a soup kitchen in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, that serves free meals to the homeless and underprivileged, on Dec. 20. The eatery is run by One Body One Spirit (OBOS), a religious organization within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul. Hana Financial Group has participated in volunteering activities at the eatery since December last year and provided 1,111 meals this year, according to the company.
