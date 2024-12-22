Kia launches Syros compact SUV in India
Kia unveiled the Syros, its newest compact SUV, in India, expanding its presence in the country's market where small and highly affordable cars are all the rage.
The sub-4 meter (13 foot) newcomer, the fifth SUV Kia has introduced in India, evokes the boxy design of the brand's popular EV9. Unlike the high-performance SUV, however, and despite Kia's hard push for the plug-in market throughout 2024, the Syros will come only with gas or diesel engines to start — which Kia says match the preferences of the Indian market.
Kia describes the product as “tailored to meet the needs of urban drivers and tech-savvy adventurers, blending versatility with cutting-edge advancements.”
The interior features rear seats with adjustable recline, sliding and ventilation, with a dual panoramic sunroof on higher-end models. It's equipped with a Level 2 driver-assist system, which enables a vehicle to control steering, acceleration and deceleration while a human is behind the wheel. While such features are quite common in countries such as the United States, they remain a rarity in India's comparatively emerging auto market.
“It is a very different design from both the Sonet and Seltos. It appeals to customers who want more space and a tough look,” Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India’s senior vice president and head of sales and marketing, told India Today at the unveiling on Thursday.
Pricing will be announced during January's Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which runs Jan. 17 through 25. Orders in India will open in February. Kia next plans to launch the vehicle in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American, Caribbean and the Middle Eastern markets.
Kia currently has a market share of 15 percent in India’s compact and mid-SUV segments, according to Brar, who expects the Syros to expand that figure to 20 percent in 2025.
Kia India expects to sell 250,000 units in 2024 and is targeting 300,000 in 2025.
“We will continue to strengthen our standing in the Indian market through the Syros that is equipped with innovative technology and bold designs,” said Lee Kwang-gu, head of Kia’s Indian headquarters.
