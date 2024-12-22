Stained glass artist Choi Wook-mi wants to leave her mark on churches
In its simplest form, stained glass is a mere combination of glass, colors and lights, but it is enchanting enough to capture gazes when combined. Stained glass is mostly found in churches, but also adorns nonreligious buildings and is used in public art, shifting from its strict religious connotations to a specific genre of art.
With the first stained glass in Korea appearing in Myeongdong Cathedral in 1898, the history of the artform on home soil is significantly shorter than that in the West. However, Korean stained glass artists have been attempting to widen the scope of the genre by trying their hands at various types of stained glass art.
Choi Wook-mi is one of them.
The 66-year-old heads the Piniel Sculpture Art Research Institute in Anseong, Gyeonggi. From drawings to stained glass to installation art, Choi pursues her career vigorously.
She’s created about 150 or so stained glass art pieces and installed them at religious sites such as the Jeoldusan Martyrs’ Shrine in Mapo District, western Seoul, and Wongok Cathedral in Suwon. She won the International Art Award at the International Association of Art (IAA), which was organized by IAA Korea, in May this year.
Choi believes she was meant to work as a stained glass artist. She was baptized when she was 5. The baptismal name given to her was Iluminata, meaning "lights." Her Korean name also means “shining beautifully” in Chinese characters.
From beginning to draw at 5, she progressed to working on stained glass art in the 1990s after returning from Britain, where she studied at Oxford University.
While there, she stumbled upon stained glass art from the Middle Ages and was impressed by the light penetrating through the glass installation.
Choi’s creations are subtle, yet her strokes are powerful and contain her yearning for religion. She refrains from adding artificialness. Instead, she fills her canvas with vibrant colors.
Art critics say Choi depicts her sujects, mostly nature or the holy world, abstractly with the usage of bold colors.
Choi wanted to express her feelings for God, but often found herself reaching the limit whenever she endeavored to express what she felt inside. Thus she decided to study philosophy, believing it could help her improve her work. Her doctoral thesis was themed on the beauty of sublimity.
Choi tirelessly keeps working. Most recently, her stained glass artwork was put up at the Chimyeongjasan Martyrs Ground in Jeonju, North Jeolla, and Wolmyeong-dong Cathedral in Gunsan, North Jeolla. She frequently exhibits her works outside the country, such as in China, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.
Choi doesn’t want to be defined as a religious artist but wishes to blend Korean elements into her work.
Just like stained glass, which retains its beauty for ages, Choi’s art pieces can enrich our lives and remain with us for a long time.
