Hyun Bin showcases deep, nuanced performance as Ahn Jung-geun in 'Harbin'

Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 15:31 Updated: 22 Dec. 2024, 16:52
  
The assassination of Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, by the iconic Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun in 1909 is a historical moment familiar to most Koreans. The period drama film "Harbin" infuses this event with cinematic imagination, transforming it into a spy thriller.
 
Set in the Japanese colonial era, the film recalls director Kim Jee-woon's "The Age of Shadows" (2016) with its period setting, overall cold noir elements and the plot device of a mole hidden within the independence fighters. "Harbin" also shares its somber tone with "The Fortress" (2017), a historical film that poignantly portrays a defeated Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) king and his retainers facing tough choices during an invasion by the Qing Dynasty.
 

"Harbin" begins with Ahn, played by actor Hyun Bin, crossing the frozen Tumen River alone. The stark, icy landscape and his desperate footsteps immediately grip the audience's attention, setting a tense and evocative tone.
 
Following a major victory against the Japanese army in 1908 in the mountains of North Hamgyong Province, Ahn faces a devastating loss: all his comrades are killed, either because of his convictions or perhaps due to a critical misjudgment. This tragic turn shakes Ahn's leadership, plunging him into the depths of fear and self-doubt. However, in a dramatic act of resolve, he severs the ring finger of his left hand, reaffirming his unyielding commitment to Korea's independence.
 
Hyun Bin's portrayal of Ahn is nothing short of transformative. His nuanced and layered performance captures both the strength of a national hero and the vulnerabilities of a young man burdened by the enormity of his mission. Through subtle expressions and intense gazes, Hyun Bin conveys the loneliness of Ahn's decisions and the crushing weight of responsibility he carries.
 
The narrative gains momentum as the plot shifts to Vladivostok, where Ahn and his activist comrades — played by a talented ensemble cast, including Park Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, Jeon Yeo-bin, Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Dong-wook — meticulously plan the assassination of Ito Hirobumi at Harbin Station. The dynamics within the group and the relentless pursuit by Japanese forces add some layer of tension.
 
While the film is marketed as a "spy thriller," the actual genre elements, such as uncovering a mole among Ahn's group of activists, may leave genre enthusiasts wanting more.
 
What truly sets "Harbin" apart is its refusal to fall into the traps of typical Korean historical hero films. The movie avoids heavy-handed patriotism and tear-jerking sentimentality, opting instead for a restrained yet impactful storytelling approach.
 
Visually, "Harbin" is a feast for the senses. Filmed at various locations in Korea, Mongolia and Latvia, the film showcases breathtaking landscapes — from a frozen lake to a desolate desert— that evoke the era's harshness and the characters' unyielding resolve. The cinematography masterfully captures these elements, immersing the audience in a world both beautiful and unforgiving. Complementing this is an orchestral score that swells with grandeur, enhancing the film's emotional beats without overwhelming them.
 
Despite its strengths, "Harbin" may not appeal to everyone. Its solemn tone and deliberate pacing, coupled with a focus on character introspection over action, might polarize viewers. For those seeking a more conventional or fast-paced historical thriller, it may not be the best choice.
 
The film opens at local theaters on Dec. 24. 
 
Yonhap 
 
Hyun Bin showcases deep, nuanced performance as Ahn Jung-geun in 'Harbin'

