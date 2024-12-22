 'Good Partner' star Jang Na-ra wins Grand Prize at SBS Drama Awards
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 16:11 Updated: 22 Dec. 2024, 16:14
Actor and singer Jang Na-ra, who won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards held on Saturday at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong in western Seoul for her role in ″Good Partner″ walks in for the red carpet event. [NEWS1]

Actor and singer Jang Na-ra won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards held on Saturday at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong in western Seoul for her role in "Good Partner.”  
 
This was the first award she has ever received for acting in her 23-year-career. In 2002, she received both the KBS and MBC Music Awards.  
 

"I can't believe it,” Jang said in tears, overwhelmed with emotion as she came up to the stage to receive the award on Saturday. "I don't know what to say. True to the title, I found a 'good partner’ and am able to hold this trophy.”
 
Hit legal drama "Good Partner," first aired on July 12 and wrapped up with 16 episodes on Sept. 20. The series follows the journey of Jang’s character, Cha Eun-kyung, a coldhearted star divorce lawyer with 17 years of experience, alongside warmhearted rookie lawyer Han Yu-ri, portrayed by Nam Ji-hyun. Despite their contrasting personalities, they depend on each other as they navigate various divorce cases, including Cha’s own marital crisis. Nam also received the Best Acting Award for her role in the series on Saturday.
 
“Good Partner” took home a total of seven awards on Saturday, the most on that evening, including Best Teamwork, Best Performance, Excellence Award, Best Supporting Actor and Best Young Actor.  
 
 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
