North Korea's Kim praises completion of reconstructed homes damaged in July floods
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 17:00
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony marking the completion of rebuilt houses damaged during the country's July floods, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.
The large-scale flooding along the Yalu River — known as the Amnok in North Korea — had caused significant damage in the region including North Phyongan, leaving the residents temporarily housed in Pyongyang for four months.
In a speech during the event, Kim lauded the reconstruction efforts, describing them as a "miracle of construction" achieved under challenging conditions.
"The fact that such results were achieved despite the most unfavorable timeline, location and transportation conditions is itself a construction miracle," Kim was quoted as saying according to the KCNA.
Addressing the displaced residents, Kim said he feels "truly sorry" over the delays in completing the project.
Kim also described the disaster as "man-made," criticizing the nation’s lax disaster prevention systems and the lack of accountability among officials.
"This flood was not solely due to nature's whims but also a result of the weak disaster prevention framework in our country, coupled with the irresponsibility and lack of vigilance among officials," he said. "Through this self-led recovery effort, we must reflect on and acknowledge the price we paid for these failures."
While acknowledging offers of international aid, Kim emphasized the importance of self-reliance.
"Several countries and international organizations offered assistance during the initial stages of recovery," he said. "However, the confidence in our own strength and the spiritual and material assets gained from this arduous project were far more valuable to us."
Following the floods, foreign governments, such as South Korea, China and Russia, and private organizations offered aid, but the regime declined.
Kim revealed plans to initiate new projects in the region starting next year. These include reinforcing embankments on Wihwa and Taji islands and constructing a greenhouse farming complex. He also underscored the importance of improving construction expertise by focusing on three key areas: design capabilities, construction skills and equipment.
"The most urgent task among these is improving construction equipment," Kim said.
He called for a national effort to modernize machinery, ranging from small tools to heavy equipment, to strengthen the country’s construction sector.
Following his speech, Kim personally cut the ribbon for the newly built homes and toured the interiors.
Present at Saturday's ceremony were senior officials from the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea as well as members of the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade who undertook the reconstruction project.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
