PPP acting chair calls special counsel probes an attempt to 'paralyze state governance'
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 15:15 Updated: 22 Dec. 2024, 17:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) acting chair and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said that the proposed special counsel probes into insurrection allegations and first lady Kim Keon Hee "reflect the intention of the liberal Democratic Party [DP] to paralyze state governance and the ruling party."
"Having five agencies, including the police, prosecution, Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), permanent special prosecution and general special prosecution, investigate the same matter would only provoke excessive investigative competition," Kweon said Sunday at a press briefing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
"What the public wants is a thorough fact-finding process, not confusion in the investigation," said Kweon. "The DP seems more focused on inciting loyalty competitions among the investigative agencies than uncovering the truth."
Regarding the opposition party's exclusive recommendation rights for the special prosecutor, Kweon said, "It is a clear violation of the Constitution." Kweon added that "not exercising the veto against a proposal with such evident unconstitutionality would itself be unconstitutional."
Kweon said the special investigation law concerning the first lady is "essentially a special investigation targeting the government and the ruling party.” He said that “a special prosecutor recommended by the opposition party investigating 15 cases involving the government and the ruling party amounts to a prosecutorial dictatorship."
"Specifically, with the allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun, it appears they intend to arbitrarily investigate PPP members and conduct frequent raids on party headquarters based on the one-sided claims of Myung and Kang Hye-kyung," said Kweon. “This special investigation is a politically motivated special investigation bill in preparation for a potential early presidential election in the event of an impeachment.”
Myung is a key figure in allegations involving the presidential couple’s alleged interference in the PPP by-election nominations and the Mirae Korea Research Institute's allegedly illegal public opinion surveys. Myung is suspected to have received money from former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for securing her nomination in the 2022 by-election, according to Kim’s accounting manager, Kang.
Kweon also criticized the DP for pressuring acting president Han Duck-soo to promulgate the special investigation bills by mentioning impeachment, saying, "The DP has issued threatening remarks, such as 'appropriate consequences' and 'a decision on impeachment by Christmas,' showing they are willing to devastate state governance."
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said Sunday that his party will “seek accountability” if Han doesn’t promulgate the two special investigation bills, one on the first lady and the other on Yoon by Dec. 24.
Han is legally obligated to make his stance on the special investigations clear by Jan. 1.
“The Dec. 3. Yoon Suk Yeol insurrection situation has to be specially investigated as treason,” said Park. “The special investigation indicting [Yoon] and wrapping up the situation is the best and most reasonable.”
“The decision on whether to exercise the acting president’s power to request reconsideration of the bills must be based solely on the Constitution," Kweon said, adding that "the unconstitutional elements of the two special investigation laws should first be removed before criticizing the exercise of veto power."
Regarding whether he would recommend that Han request a reconsideration of the bills, Kweon said, "I will decide next week after considering the opinions of the lawmakers and various circumstances."
"Since the acting president holds the same status as the president, impeachment can only pass with the agreement of two-thirds of the total number of lawmakers."
On forming a consultative body for bipartisan cooperation, Kweon suggested to Park, "Whether the party leader or floor leader participates is something we should discuss together in person, not fight stubbornly over.”
“Let’s meet as early as today to discuss the consultative body."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
