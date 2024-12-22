Rallies take over Gwanghwamun in a bid to influence court's decision over Yoon's impeachment
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 17:50
People rallying in support of and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal flocked to the streets near the Constitutional Court in downtown Seoul Saturday, the first weekend after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion over the president’s martial law imposition.
Despite snow forecasts, tens of thousands gathered in Gwanghwamun at 3 p.m. on Saturday for a candlelight vigil, which took place in front of Anguk Station in Jongno District, central Seoul. People crowded the road, about 300 meters (0.19 miles) long, holding colorful light sticks and sky-blue balloons with slogans like "Jail Yoon Suk Yeol."
Local shops displayed signs reading "If you need bread, come in" and "Free coffee for the first 100 protesters," encouraging demonstrators to collect prepaid refreshments.
"Just as our humanities seniors, including history majors, brought about change during the June Democratic Uprising in 1987, I felt compelled to speak out during this impeachment crisis,” said a 25-year-old university student surnamed Oh. “The Constitutional Court should reflect public opinion and exist for the people."
A 16-year-old high school student, surnamed Jung, held a sign that read "I'm too worried about war to focus on my assignments." The student said, "I even bought a desk from a nearby store to do my homework here since it's due in two days." By 5:30 p.m., the rally attracted approximately 3,500 people, according to police estimates, while organizers claimed 70,000 attendees.
People demanding the president’s resignation gathered near Gwanghwamun from the afternoon. At a rally organized by the civic group Emergency Action for the Immediate Resignation of Yoon Suk Yeol and Social Reform, the crowd reached an estimated 30,000, according to organizers, and 25,000 based on unofficial police figures as of 5 p.m.
A 29-year-old Daegu resident, surnamed Lee, took an bus at 7:30 a.m. to attend the rally. "Even if the Constitutional Court isn't as influenced by public opinion as the National Assembly, I hope this participation will sway the justices’ decision," Lee said.
Annaka, a 25-year-old Swiss exchange student, came to Gwanghwamun to see the protests, pointing out how passionate but orderly the demonstrations are.
Participants were dressed in creative costumes, such as Christmas tree outfits, and carried witty flags.
A 22-year-old university student, surnamed Hwang, held a flag that read, "Association for three fish-shaped breads for 1,000 won (70 cents)." The student said, "Fish-shaped bread, which used to be three for 1,000 won, now costs 1,000 won each, reflecting the struggles of the working class.”
“I made this flag to symbolize the need for efforts to stabilize the nation," Hwang said. "Given recent rulings by the Constitutional Court reflecting societal changes, such as those on sexual minority issues, I expect this impeachment will also be upheld."
Conservative protesters, including the Liberty Unification Party, held a counter-rally in front of Donghwa Duty Free in Jongno District, central Seoul, opposing the president’s removal.
"The impeachment of President Yoon will be overturned," said Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, prompting cheers from attendees waving Korean and U.S. flags. At 3:20 p.m., the rally had drawn an estimated 31,000 people according to police and 1 million according to organizers.
"It’s clear to everyone that the impeachment won’t succeed, so the Constitutional Court should make a swift decision in favor of President Yoon," said 65-year-old Lim, who participated in the conservative rally.
“The nation should follow the rule of law and principles, but right now, emotions and agitation are taking over,” said 43-year-old Kim, who attended with son. “The Constitutional Court should realize that not everyone supports impeachment, as shown by the people filling up Gwanghwamun today."
BY LEE AH-MI, PARK JONG-SUH, CHOI HYE-RI, KIM MIN-YOUNG
