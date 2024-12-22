Seoul gov't awards 16 honorary citizenships to foreigners
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 13:54 Updated: 22 Dec. 2024, 14:59
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Sixteen foreign residents in Seoul were named honorary citizens for their contributions to city affairs.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Sunday, the sixteen honorees were selected through recommendations made by embassies, heads of public institutions, community leaders and the general public between May 31 and June 28.
The city government has been awarding honorary citizenships to residents, including foreigners, who have significantly contributed to city affairs across different fields since 1958.
The ceremony took place on Friday at City Hall in central Seoul, attended by the families and friends of the honorary citizens, as well as ambassadors.
Ruslan Kairambayev, an employee at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul, delivered a speech on behalf of the recipients as he received his honorary citizenship during the ceremony. Kairambayev was recognized for extinguishing a car fire alone, which he encountered in Yongsan District, central Seoul, preventing further damage.
The city government noted that this year’s honorary citizens worked to foster harmony with Seoulites, support the adjustment of other foreign residents and make meaningful contributions in various fields such as welfare, culture, the economy and the environment. They will be invited to major events hosted by the city government and have the opportunity to advise on city policies within their areas of expertise, the city government said.
Recipients of the honorary citizenship of Seoul this year include: Bart van Genugten from the Netherlands, a YouTuber who shares his exploration of different spots in Seoul; Huang Chun from Taiwan, who has been a correspondent in Korea for the past 20 years; Tang Chang Yu from Taiwan, CEO of cosmetics company Seoul C&C Korea; Andreas Heinrich, a physicist from Germany; Phan Quynh from Vietnam and the United States, a founder of foreign communities; Chinchiroca Aymara Catherine, a resident from Bolivia and France who made contributions to city policies for foreigners; Tran Ngoc Lam from Vietnam, who helped in translation and administration for foreign residents in the city; Mary Tarakey from Switzerland who drafted reports and proposals for city policies for foreigners; Albiol Paradeda Andres Alfredo from Argentina and Spain, the country’s first foreign train driver; Haller Katharina from Austria, who promoted the culture and history of Seoul in different channels; Kudo Sachiko from Japan, who provided interpretation and translation services; Ogawa Risa from Japan, who donated to multicultural families; Wang Yu Jie from China, who supported the employment of Chinese professionals in the city as the chief of the Seoul branch of China Construction Bank; Mpyana Mwamba Merlec from the Republic of Congo, who mentored youth; and Olivia Ih from France, who has worked as an M.C. at major international conferences.
“I sincerely thank the 16 honorary citizens who have made Seoul warmer and more vibrant,” said First Vice Mayor of Seoul Kim Sang-han.
“I send my deepest praise and applause to the honorary citizens who, as foreigners, have contributed to Seoul in many fields, including welfare, culture, education, economy and science and technology.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)