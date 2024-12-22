Skaters set upon Seoul Plaza ice rink for seasonal fun
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 18:18 Updated: 22 Dec. 2024, 18:20
Children skate at the Seoul Plaza ice rink in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 22, the weekend ahead of Christmas. The 1,000 won (70 cents) rink opened for this winter season on Friday, the same price since 2004, and will remain open until Feb. 9 next year.
The rink’s regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays. On Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, operating hours will be extended until 12:30 a.m.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
