An even bleaker future

The future of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee looks even bleaker after the prosecution has obtained the smartphone of power broker Myung Tae-kyun, which contains sensitive conservations between him and the presidential couple. The first couple’s agony already deepened due to their alleged association with two shamans — and now due to a retired military officer, who reportedly spent his time with another shaman while trying to help with Yoon’s declaration of martial law.