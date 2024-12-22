 An even bleaker future
An even bleaker future

Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 19:45
 
The future of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee looks even bleaker after the prosecution has obtained the smartphone of power broker Myung Tae-kyun, which contains sensitive conservations between him and the presidential couple. The first couple’s agony already deepened due to their alleged association with two shamans — and now due to a retired military officer, who reportedly spent his time with another shaman while trying to help with Yoon’s declaration of martial law. [PARK YONG-SEOK]



