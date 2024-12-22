Not the time for Han to veto the two special acts

Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo has exercised his executive veto against six contentious bills pushed through by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) while withholding decisions on two other controversial bills — calling for special probes into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration and allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee — until the end of the month. The DP-backed bills grant the opposition the authority to appoint the special counsels overseeing the investigations. However, the grounds for invoking a veto in these cases may not be sufficiently compelling for an extraordinary vetoing by the acting president.



Investigations into President Yoon’s alleged actions have made little headway, as various authorities have competing claims to jurisdiction — the prosecution, police, military and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO). The prosecution initiated the arrests while the police oversaw search and seizure operations. The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s attempt to transfer investigative authority to the CIO was met with fierce resistance within the prosecution. Meanwhile, Yoon has been defying summons from the prosecution and the CIO, as well as the reception of trial documents from the Constitutional Court.



Questions surrounding the neutrality and competence of the investigative authorities persist. The opposition party remains deeply distrustful of the prosecution, while the police and military are inherently implicated in the martial law incident. The CIO, critically short of manpower, has yet to complete its investigation into the death of a Marine in the summer of last year. Under these circumstances, special probes may be the only viable option to prevent a prolonged power vacuum in both the presidency and military leadership.



The president has vetoed special probe bills on first lady Kim Keon Hee three times. Yet the DP continues to push for such investigations, arguing that unresolved questions remain despite the prosecution closing the case. Senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office who led initial probes were demoted, and their successors faced criticism for alleged preferential treatment toward the first lady. Even some members of the ruling party supported the fourth bill for a special probe because of the lingering questions.



Han deferred his decision on the two bills until the Jan. 1 deadline. He must seriously consider whether it is justifiable, given the ongoing confusion. Another veto risks triggering impeachment against himself, potentially deepening the current political crisis.



At the same time, the DP must propose a credible compromise to ease tensions with the ruling party. It should nominate neutral and widely respected individuals to lead the special probes, minimizing unnecessary controversy.

