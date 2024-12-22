Today's fortune: Dec. 22, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1936: Acts of kindness bring blessings.1948: Share your wisdom or offer guidance to others.1960: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1972: Long-lasting relationships and traditions are valuable.1984: Delay purchases and use what you already have.1996: Trust and follow advice from your elders.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: east1937: Stay young at heart and adapt to modern times.1949: Don’t let age define your actions.1961: Consider situations from the other person’s perspective.1973: A little praise can work wonders.1985: Prioritize safety over speed while driving.1997: Focus on listening rather than speaking.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1938: Follow your heart — it knows best.1950: Opportunities may open up in all directions.1962: Take charge of household responsibilities.1974: Family teamwork strengthens bonds.1986: Good things are better when shared.1998: Heartfelt connections bring joy.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: south1939: Parents often yield to their children.1951: Be generous with money but spare your words.1963: Avoid meddling and refrain from nagging.1975: Avoid phrases like “In my time...”1987: Avoid envy and regrets.1999: Approach situations with humility.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: empatheticLucky direction: north1940: Overlook minor faults in others.1952: Acts of generosity will return as blessings.1964: Praise can inspire extraordinary efforts.1976: Speak less and listen more.1988: Unplanned expenses may arise.2000: Share meal costs fairly.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1941: Avoid interfering in your children’s affairs.1953: Children are yours only when they are in your arms.1965: Steer clear of crowded places.1977: Yielding can sometimes be a form of winning.1989: Disputes with your partner may resolve quickly.2001: Be wary of potentially harmful encounters.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: northwest1942: A sense of happiness may fill your home.1954: Laughter and joy brighten your day.1966: A fulfilling day awaits, both emotionally and physically.1978: Luck may be on your side.1990: Capture precious moments for keepsakes.2002: Enjoy small but certain happiness.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: south1943: Sit back and enjoy the results without getting involved.1955: The outcome will likely be the same regardless of your choice.1967: Life’s essence is often more similar than it looks.1979: Think from another person's perspective before acting.1991: Affirm others by agreeing with their thoughts.2003: Pay attention to the people around you.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1944: Youth is a state of mind.1956: Expect delightful meetings or thoughtful gestures.1968: Meet or connect with relatives or friends.1980: Enjoy hobbies or outings with your family.1992: Spend quality time with friends or a romantic partner.2004: Look forward to fun and engaging encounters.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: You may receive a gift or enjoy good food.1957: Gains might outweigh losses today.1969: Expect both spending and earning opportunities.1981: Don’t hesitate to spend on yourself or your family.1993: Prepare adequately for date-related expenses.2005: You might receive some pocket money.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: south1946: Make decisions based on reason, not emotions.1958: Appearances may differ from reality.1970: Excessive kindness can lead to entitlement.1982: Avoid thinking you are indispensable.1994: Value character and abilities over looks.2006: Focus on skills rather than appearances.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: west1935: Life is built on relationships.1947: Love comes in many forms.1959: Treat your partner with extra care.1971: Prioritize your family over others.1983: Take pride in yourself and love who you are.1995: Love requires both persistence and balance.2007: Dedicate yourself to both learning and loving.