Spurs share picture of signee Yang Min-hyeok training in London

Tottenham Hotspur shared pictures of new signee Yang Min-hyeok training at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in London on the club's official Instagram account on Friday.Yang, 18, flew to London last week after signing a contract with Spurs in July. The midfielder is the youngest Korean player to sign for a Premier League club, at 18 years and 103 days old.Yang joined Spurs on the back of an impressive run with K League 1 team Gangwon FC in the 2024 season during which he racked up 12 goals and six assists in 38 league fixtures.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]