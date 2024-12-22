Spurs share picture of signee Yang Min-hyeok training in London
Published: 22 Dec. 2024, 12:55
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Tottenham Hotspur shared pictures of new signee Yang Min-hyeok training at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in London on the club's official Instagram account on Friday.
Yang, 18, flew to London last week after signing a contract with Spurs in July. The midfielder is the youngest Korean player to sign for a Premier League club, at 18 years and 103 days old.
Yang joined Spurs on the back of an impressive run with K League 1 team Gangwon FC in the 2024 season during which he racked up 12 goals and six assists in 38 league fixtures.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)