Yoon Jong-hwan to take charge of relegated Incheon United

Incheon United have appointed K League 1 Coach of the Year winner Yoon Jong-hwan as manager, the relegated club announced Sunday.Yoon, 51, takes the helm of Incheon after parting ways with Gangwon FC earlier this month, having reportedly failed to resolve a salary dispute.Yoon, who took charge of Gangwon in July 2023, transitioned the team, which had survived in the top tier by winning the promotion-relegation playoffs in the 2023 season, into a dominant force this year, leading the club to a runner-up finish in the league — the best result in club history, and an achievement that helped him earn the coaching title.The veteran manager will lead Incheon's quest for promotion to the K League 1 next year. The team faced relegation to the K League 2 for the first time ever after finishing at the bottom of the table with a 2-1 loss to Daejeon Hana Citizen in the penultimate match of the 2024 campaign.Yoon has about 16 years of coaching experience. After 12 years of playing in the K League and J League, he started his coaching career at Japanese club Sagan Tosu's youth team in 2008. He later became the team's assistant manager and was named manager in 2011.He took the helm of K League side Ulsan Hyundai, now Ulsan HD, in 2015 and left the team a year later, going on to coach Japanese club Cerezo Osaka and Thai squad Muangthong United.Following a stint with Japanese team JEF United Ichihara Chiba from 2020 to 2022, he made his return to the K League by taking charge of Gangwon last year.Yoon will begin training with the Incheon squad starting Thursday ahead of his overseas training in Thailand next year.Incheon need to win the K League 2 in order to earn promotion to the K League 1, as only the winners book a direct ticket to the top tier. Two other teams will need to face K League 1 sides in playoffs in order to secure berths in the first division.BY PAIK JI-HWAN