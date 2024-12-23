 Kepco to freeze adjusted fuel cost for first quarter of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kepco to freeze adjusted fuel cost for first quarter of 2025

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 10:38
Korea Electric Power Corporation headquarters in Naju, South Jeolla [YONHAP]

Korea Electric Power Corporation headquarters in Naju, South Jeolla [YONHAP]

 
The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) said Monday it plans to freeze the adjusted fuel cost for the first quarter of 2025.
 
Kepco said it will keep the adjusted unit fuel cost, a key part of the country's electricity rates, unchanged at 5 won ($0.003) per kilowatt-hour for the January-March period.
 

Related Article

 
The company has maintained the adjusted unit fuel cost at 5 won since the third quarter of 2022.
 
In October, Kepco decided to raise the electricity rate for industrial use by 9.7 percent, while those for households and small stores remained unchanged.
 
Kepco's third-quarter net profit, meanwhile, more than doubled from a year earlier, reaching 1.87 trillion won on the back of electricity rate hikes and stabilizing global energy prices.
 
The company, however, has reported a cumulative loss of 43 trillion won from 2021 to 2023 as it was unable to raise electricity prices sufficiently to cover soaring fuel costs during the Covid-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation.

Yonhap
tags korea Kepco fuel

More in Economy

Kepco to freeze adjusted fuel cost for first quarter of 2025

Korea's manufacturers pessimistic as Trump inauguration draws near

Number of debt workout program applicants expected to hit all-time high

Food prices rise to 19-month high with further hikes ahead

Foreign exchange rules eased in bid to revive tanking won

Related Stories

Kepco monitors electricity supply as unrelenting heat drives up consumption

Government extends fuel tax cut with reduced scope until year-end

Power losses

Kepco posts operating loss, high fuel prices continue to bite

Kepco implements turnaround plan with price increase, job cuts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)