Gov't to invest over $300 billion in green finance by 2030 to address climate crisis

Acting President Han Duck-soo, 10th from right in front, poses for a photo with participants at the carbon neutrality grand alliance declaration ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 23.Han announced the government's plans to invest 450 trillion won ($310 billion) in green finance by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in his opening speech at the event.The government will invest around 2.7 trillion won in 2025 to combat the climate crisis through technological innovation, such as through developing carbon neutral energy sources and fostering the clean methanol industry, he said.