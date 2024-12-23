 LG Energy, Qualcomm ink deal on novel battery management system
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 15:21
LG Energy Solution's battery manufacturing plant in Poland [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

LG Energy Solution has teamed up with Qualcomm Technologies to hasten the commercialization of system-on-chip-based battery management system (BMS) diagnostic solutions, a key technology that can ramp up the safety of a vehicle.
 
The Korean battery maker said Monday it inked an agreement with the San Diego-based tech company to cooperate on the promotion of the diagnostic solutions, which will be available on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a set of cloud-connected platforms that run the digital parts of a car.
 

The BMS software will also integrate with the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Connected Services Platform.
 
BMS is crucial in ensuring the safe functionality of a rechargeable battery by ensuring that the cell works within operating parameters.
 
LG Energy Solution owns around 8,000 patents in BMS, achieving over 90 percent accuracy in defect detection. Applying artificial intelligence computing technology, the function has a margin of error of less than 1 percent.
 
The latest BMS solution, which can translate 80 times more computing power than the conventional solution, is applied with complicated algorithms. It's the first time BMS has been developed based on high-performance system-on-chip computing software, LG Energy said.
 
The system will include a new feature that can predict the remaining charge of a battery and details about battery parts such as cathodes and anodes materials. 
 
"It's very meaningful that LG Energy Solution opened the door for system-on-chip-based BMS diagnostic solutions, which will be key in future mobility, with Qualcomm, the front-runner in the chip industry," said LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung.
 
"Soon, people will be able to experience distinguished value in electric vehicles through our brand B.around."
 
The country's largest battery maker recently launched B.around, a brand specializing in the battery management solutions business, in order to increase profitability beyond EV batteries.
 
LG Energy Solution vowed to double its sales by 2028 by shifting its concentration to non-EV businesses like BMS amid slumping EV sales in global markets.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea lg energy solution qualcomm bms

