 Lotte strikes sweet deal with famed honeymaker Ahn Sang-gyu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Lotte strikes sweet deal with famed honeymaker Ahn Sang-gyu

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:03
Lotte Department Store opened an exclusive store featuring products from Ahn Sang-gyu Honey, Chapter 82, at its flagship store on Sunday. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

Lotte Department Store opened an exclusive store featuring products from Ahn Sang-gyu Honey, Chapter 82, at its flagship store on Sunday. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

 
Lotte Department Store opened an exclusive store featuring products from Ahn Sang-gyu Honey, Chapter 82, at its flagship store on Monday.
 
The honeymaker has a museum in Daegu, where people can learn about the process of making honey. Ahn was known to be very principled with his products, at one time refusing to deal with wholesalers or retailers, making his honey available only at his museum.
tags Korea Lotte Department Store Honey

More in Industry

FKI chairman gets Trump inauguration invitation

Popular toy from 'Catch! Teenieping' series sells out ahead of Christmas Day

Gov't to invest over $300 billion in green finance by 2030 to address climate crisis

Orion heir gets bump to vice president in annual reshuffle

Hanwha Hotels & Resorts eyes $600M acquisition of catering company

Related Stories

Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Department stores investing big into refurbishment and makeovers

Cheers

Lotte opens 'Conran Shop X Saytouche' pop-up

Lotte Department Store to invest $5B with new malls on the way
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)