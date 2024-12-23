Lotte strikes sweet deal with famed honeymaker Ahn Sang-gyu
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:03
Lotte Department Store opened an exclusive store featuring products from Ahn Sang-gyu Honey, Chapter 82, at its flagship store on Monday.
The honeymaker has a museum in Daegu, where people can learn about the process of making honey. Ahn was known to be very principled with his products, at one time refusing to deal with wholesalers or retailers, making his honey available only at his museum.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)