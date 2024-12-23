 Merry Myeong-dong: Everland brings Santa parade to town
Merry Myeong-dong: Everland brings Santa parade to town

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:13
Everland hosts a Christmas parade in the Myeong-dong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday morning. [YONHAP]

Everland hosts a Christmas parade in the Myeong-dong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday morning.
 
The amusement park is holding its annual holiday festivities, with a theme centered around the Finnish cartoon Moomin this year. The celebrations include a parade through the theme park as well as the Very Merry Santa Village with performances by Santa, Rudolph and friends.
