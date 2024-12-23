Orion heir gets bump to vice president in annual reshuffle
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:43
- CHO YONG-JUN
The heir of confectionary company Orion was promoted to vice president during a reshuffle on Monday.
Tam Suh-won is the oldest son of Orion chairman Tam Chul-gon and vice chairman Lee Hwa-kyung, the daughter of founder Lee Yang-gu.
The newly named vice president, born in 1989, joined Orion in 2021 as a general manager and was promoted to senior director only a year and five months after he joined the company.
“Vice President Tam Suh-won is currently carrying out the task of building and managing the company’s management strategy, supporting global business and managing Orion’s future businesses as he undergoes business administration training,” Orion’s press release on Monday reads.
The junior Tam is also involved in the decision-making process of LigaChem Biosciences, a bio affiliate of Orion, according to the company.
“He also played a major role in establishing Orion’s company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning system.”
Orion managing director for China, Lee Seong-su, was promoted to senior vice president, while LigaChem Bioscience's Chae Jei-wook and Kim Jeong-ae were promoted to chief vice president and executive research fellow, respectively.
Many heirs of other Korean conglomerates also received substantial promotions over the last month: GS Group founder’s fourth-generation descendant Hur Suh-hong was named president and CEO of GS Retail; HD Hyundai Group’s Chung Ki-sun, grandson of late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung, was named senior vice chairman of the company; and Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s eldest son, Shin Yoo-yeol, was promoted to executive vice president of Lotte Corporation.
