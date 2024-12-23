FKI chairman gets Trump inauguration invitation
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 19:08
-
CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin received an invitation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the business lobby said Monday.
Trump’s second presidential inauguration, set to take place outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, is slated for Jan. 20 next year.
Ryu, a prominent figure in Korean business circles, served as the vice chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, Seoul Forum for International Affairs and Korean Merchant Association.
Ryu is known to have established a strong relationship with both parties in the United States, with Ryu’s father and Poongsan Group founder Ryu Chan-u establishing a relationship with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.
In 2022, the Korea Society gave Ryu the James A. Van Fleet Award, recognizing those who have contributed to the relationship between Korea and the United States. He also doubles as Poongsan Group chairman and CEO.
BY CHO YONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
