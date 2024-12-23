SK bioscience and Sanofi extend partnership to develop next-gen vaccines
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 16:19 Updated: 23 Dec. 2024, 16:33
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
SK bioscience and Sanofi, a French healthcare company, extended their partnership to co-develop next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) for both pediatric and adult populations, the bio company said on Monday.
Under the agreement, Sanofi will provide an upfront payment of 75.5 billion won ($52 million) to SK bioscience, with additional milestone payments to follow throughout the drug development process.
The deal is an expansion of the two companies’ existing collaboration to develop and commercialize a 21-valent PCV candidate GBP410. The current project aims to develop next-generation PCVs beyond GBP410.
A 21-valent vaccine provides immunity against 21 versions of the pneumococcal bacteria.
The two companies will equally share research and development costs for the vaccine, while Sanofi will cover the costs related to commercialization.
SK bioscience will retain exclusive commercial rights in Korea, while Sanofi will have exclusive rights outside of Korea.
SK bioscience will receive royalty payments on product sales in international markets.
SK bioscience and Sanofi have initiated a phase 3 clinical trial for GBP410, to assess its immunogenicity and safety. The trial will involve up to 7,700 participants, ranging from infants to adolescents aged up to 17 years, receiving up to four doses.
Notably, GBP410 is the first PCV candidate with coverage for more than 20 serotypes to advance to phase 3 clinical trials.
“Our decision to develop next-generation PCVs and simultaneously initiate phase 3 clinical program for GBP410 reflects the GBP410’s high potential for success, a promising market outlook, and our strong mutual trust,” said SK bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong, adding that the two companies will collaborate to successfully release a potential blockbuster vaccine.
The global pneumococcal vaccine market is projected to grow to 14.2 trillion won in 2028, up from 11.9 trillion won in 2024, according to market tracker Evaluate Pharma.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)