Korean Traditional Culture Center reopens branches in Incheon Airport
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 17:22
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Two branches of the Korean Traditional Culture Center reopened at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Friday, the Korea Heritage Agency said Monday.
The center sells traditional crafts and is set to host hands-on events and exhibitions. The two branches in Terminal 2 are near Gates 274 and 225.
The Korean Traditional Culture Center has five branches inside the airport and opened its first in Terminal 1 in 2009.
Both branches are showcasing exhibitions on crafts until June 30, 2025. The East Branch in Gate 274 features gwanmo, or traditional hats, and their creation process by four masters. The West Branch in Gate 225 presents contemporary crafts by Kim Dong-hae, Kim Hyun-hee, Park Seon-min, Yang Ji-yoon and Jung Jae-na.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)